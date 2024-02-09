NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHero MotoCorp Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 75 Per Share
Hero MotoCorp Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 75 Per Share

The company also declared a special dividend of Rs 25 per equity share.

09 Feb 2024, 06:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Hero MotoCorp bikes. (Source: Company website)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 75 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 25 per share.

The special dividend of Rs 25 per share was announced to mark the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall Munjal, an exchange filing said on Friday.

In its board meeting, the world's largest two-wheeler maker set Feb. 21 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders. The payment of dividends will be completed by March 9, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose in the third quarter on higher sales. The company's consolidated net profit rose 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed 2.05% higher at Rs 4,908.5 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

