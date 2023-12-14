Hero MotoCorp Appoints Vivek Anand As CFO, Rachna Kumar As CHRO

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has announced the appointment of Vivek Anand as the chief financial officer of the company, effective March 1, 2024.

Rachna Kumar will be the company's new chief human resources officer, according to an exchange filing by the company issued on Thursday.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer will also approve the acquisition of an additional 3% stake in Ather Energy for Rs 140 crore. After the acquisition, Hero MotoCorp's stake in Ather Energy will rise to 39.7% from 36.7%.

The investment is being made by purchasing additional shares from existing shareholders of Ather Energy, the statement said.

