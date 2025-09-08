Hero MotoCorp Appoints Harshavardhan Chitale As CEO effective Jan 2026

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026, following approval from the Board of Directors, the two-wheeler major announced in a press statement on Sept. 8. As part of the transition, acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar will work with Chitale to ensure a smooth handover. Kasbekar will continue as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company.

To be sure, Hero MotoCorp said in its statement today that the office of the Acting CEO held by Vikram Kasbekar "has been relinquished" and he will continue to serve on the board as Executive Director and CTO.

Commenting on the latest management appointment, Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal said: “Harsh’s track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment."

"His vision will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumization, digitalization and sustainability," added Munjal.