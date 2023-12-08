Hermès Created Europe’s Biggest Family Fortune After Spurning LVMH

The fight with Arnault also jump-started the grooming of the next generation to run the company, with the executive committee now counting three heirs. Faced with an intruder, the clan was quick to join forces, but family members have sometimes clashed over what they have seen as the dominance of some. With the two top jobs at the company — that of the executive chairman and the chief creative director — both going to the Dumas branch, there have been jealousies at times from the other two branches, a person familiar with the matter said. In a bid to fend off criticism, Pierre-Alexis Dumas at first shared the artistic director role with cousin Pascale Mussard from the Guerrand lineage before she was edged out, according to the person.