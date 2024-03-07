Here's How Falling Singapore Gross Refining Margins Impact Indian Oil Firms

The Singapore GRMs indicate the profit earned by oil refiners for each barrel of crude oil they process. Essentially, it reflects the difference between the price of crude oil and the aggregate selling prices of the refined products derived from it, such as petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

A drop in the Singapore GRMs stands to have a negative impact on the Indian oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

Lower GRMs globally imply shrinking difference between oil prices and prices of refined products. With the Brent crude oil prices up almost 5% in the past month and retail fuel prices of petrol and diesel prices being locked in at the same price since May 2022, the Indian OMCs could see an impact on the refining margins and profitability from the refining segment.

The OMCs can gain some relief from the marketing segment, Jasani said. "As long as petrol and diesel prices are not revised downwards, healthy marketing margins will offset the softer gross refining margins."