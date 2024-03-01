CG Power Rises Over 11% On Rs 7,600-Crore Semiconductor Joint Venture

CG Power will own 92.3% of the joint venture, whereas Renesas and Stars Microelectronics each will hold equity capital of approximately 6.8% and 0.9%, respectively, according to an exchange filing.

The JV plans to invest Rs 7,600 crore over a period of five years, financed via a mix of subsidies, equity, and potential bank borrowings as required, it said.

The joint venture will set up a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with a capacity to ramp up to 15 million units per day.

The joint venture will produce legacy packages such as Quad Flat No-Lead and Quad Flat packages; types of chips used for integrated circuits. It will also manufacture advanced packages such as Flip Chip Ball Grid Array and Flip Chip Chip Scale Package. The products will cater industries such as automotive, consumer, industrial, 5G, and more, stated the exchange filling.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the JV project under India’s Semiconductor scheme on February 29, 2024.