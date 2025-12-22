Hedonia Vs Eudaimonia: The Simple Shift That Rewires Happiness

There are two distinct kinds of happiness:

Hedonia — the wellbeing we derive from everyday pleasures: good food, time with friends, promotions, a new car, material success.

Eudaimonia — the deeper, more enduring wellbeing that comes from living a purpose-filled life rich in meaning.

Each of us has a natural baseline of happiness, shaped by our genes and lived experiences. Hedonic pleasures give us temporary spikes above this baseline. When the experience ends, we fall back to where we started.

Eudaimonic living, however, raises the baseline itself. People who live with purpose feel progressively happier over time.

As Martin Seligman, the pioneer of positive psychology, argues, eudaimonia lies at the heart of human flourishing — moving beyond pleasure toward meaning, purpose, and the use of one’s strengths.