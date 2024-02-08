Money Managers Try To Put A Price On Climate Risk. It’s Not Easy

For Geneva-based Pictet Wealth Management, the most viable way to quantify climate change’s impact on investments is to consider government targets around carbon emissions. The company then calculates the impact the pledges would have on demand for key inputs such as critical minerals that are used to generate renewable or relatively clean energy. It then estimates the effect on prices of these materials like copper, nickel and lithium, also considering such factors as the concentration of mines in a country or any change in extraction technology. The higher costs of these inputs are then fed into models for calculating a company’s profitability as one of the variables for determining the fair value of a security.