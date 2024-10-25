Healthify Raises $20 Million In Funding, Plans US Expansion
This round takes Healthify's total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far.
Health and fitness platform Healthify has raised $20 million, closing the $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital (family office of Indian healthcare honcho Ranjan Pai).
The earlier tranche was raised in 2023. This round takes Healthify's total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far. With new funding rolling in, the company plans to focus on expansion by entering the US market.
“It is the world’s largest market. Our app will be AI first, nutrition forward in the US. We will be hiring local coaches, although AI subscriptions are going to play vital role in our business in the US. Consumers in the region are quite used to paying for weight loss, and fitness services. It's always easier to go up to the large market and displace there than to create a market,” Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and chief executive officer, Healthify told NDTV Profit.
Healthify will initially be starting as a business-to-consumer product, learning from engagement and interaction with customers. Further, distribution and partnerships with insurers, corporate wellness programs and others, he added.
In terms of pricing, Vashisht said Healthify will be priced comparative to other market players. Tentatively, the AI subscription will be priced at $10-$15 per month and the human coaching will be priced under $250.
Healthify’s India operations have achieved operational profitability, and the company is on track to become Ebitda-positive by the end of the fiscal, it said.
“Our focus in India will be to deliver profitability in the near term. We will further start scaling up our business to business partnerships, corporate wellness, insurance, diagnostics and pharma. We will have more announcements in this space, as a part of our profitable run,” Vashisht said. In fiscal 2025, while the revenue growth has been moderate, there is a huge shift towards cash flow positivity and profitability, he added.
Healthify, previously known as HealthifyMe, is an AI health and fitness app that combines AI with human services to provide personalised guidance on nutrition, fitness, and overall wellness.
The platform has AI-driven features, such as Ria, an AI coach and vision based nutrition tracker. It serves over 40 million users in over 300 cities with more than 600 coaches, according to the company.