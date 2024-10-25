Healthify Raises $20 Million In Funding, Plans US Expansion

Health and fitness platform Healthify has raised $20 million, closing the $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital (family office of Indian healthcare honcho Ranjan Pai).

The earlier tranche was raised in 2023. This round takes Healthify's total primary equity raise to approximately $125 million so far. With new funding rolling in, the company plans to focus on expansion by entering the US market.

“It is the world’s largest market. Our app will be AI first, nutrition forward in the US. We will be hiring local coaches, although AI subscriptions are going to play vital role in our business in the US. Consumers in the region are quite used to paying for weight loss, and fitness services. It's always easier to go up to the large market and displace there than to create a market,” Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and chief executive officer, Healthify told NDTV Profit.

Healthify will initially be starting as a business-to-consumer product, learning from engagement and interaction with customers. Further, distribution and partnerships with insurers, corporate wellness programs and others, he added.