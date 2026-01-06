Business NewsBusinessDr Lal PathLabs Bets On Preventive Healthcare, Launches Premium Wellness Brand Sovaaka
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Lal PathLabs Bets On Preventive Healthcare, Launches Premium Wellness Brand Sovaaka

The launch comes at a time when Dr Lal PathLabs continues to rely on volume-led growth, having not taken a price hike in the last three years despite inflationary pressures.

06 Jan 2026, 07:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Wellness, health
Sovaaka is designed to identify early warning signs before conditions turn clinical (Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Dr Lal PathLabs has forayed deeper into preventive healthcare with the launch of Sovaaka, its premium wellness vertical, marking a strategic shift from traditional diagnostics toward personalised, predictive health management.

The flagship Sovaaka wellness centre has opened in Gurugram, offering curated wellness packages priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 35,000.

Unlike conventional diagnostic centres, Sovaaka is positioned as a 360-degree preventive care platform, combining advanced diagnostics with pre- and post-test medical consultations, personalised diet plans, and risk profiling aimed at early detection of lifestyle and genetic diseases.

The company says the focus is not on premiumisation, but on hyper-customisation, with pricing linked to the depth and number of tests rather than branding alone.

"This is about moving from an illness-led model to a wellness-led approach," the management said, adding that Sovaaka is designed to identify early warning signs before conditions turn clinical, rather than intervening after disease onset.

The launch comes at a time when Dr Lal PathLabs continues to rely on volume-led growth, having not taken a price hike in the last three years despite inflationary pressures. The company said patient and test volumes are driving growth, and it has consciously stayed out of aggressive price wars that dominate routine diagnostics.

The National Capital Region remains the company’s largest market, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue, with a higher price-per-patient driven by a more advanced test mix. However, pricing across Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns remains largely clustered, with growth coming from expanding reach rather than higher prices.

On expansion, Dr Lal PathLabs reiterated plans to add 600–800 new collection centres in FY26, with a strong push into smaller towns. Meanwhile, the company expects its western India business, impacted earlier by IT integration challenges following the Suburban acquisition, to return to double-digit growth of 10–12% by Q4FY26.

As competition intensifies in wellness packages, particularly from digital health platforms, the company said quality, clinician relationships, and scale will help protect market share. With wellness offerings like Swasthfit already contributing over a quarter of revenue, Sovaaka is being positioned as the next growth lever in India’s evolving preventive healthcare market.

ALSO READ

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Shares Upgraded By HDFC Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More
Opinion
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Shares Upgraded By HDFC Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT