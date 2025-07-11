'Healing With Humanity...': Gautam Adani On Why Munna Bhai MBBS Is Among His Favourite Films
The 2003 film shared the message that "true healing goes far beyond surgery", Gautam Adani said.
While speaking at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific on Friday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani pointed towards the lessons that one learns from Munna Bhai MBBS, a movie released back in 2003.
"Let me share something personal. One of my all-time favourite films is Munna Bhai MBBS. Not just for the laughter, but for the message. Munnabhai was not just healing people with medicine; he was healing them with humanity. It reminded us all that true healing goes far beyond surgery," he said.
For Adani, Munna Bhai's message that both a magic trick and a surgery have one thing in common and that is humanity, is the highlight of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer film.
He drew parallels between the movie's message and the work of spine surgeons, quoting a memorable line from the film: "Jadoo ki jhappi and surgery scalpel, both have the same thing that is called humanity."
He further elaborated on the significance of spine surgery, stating, "The spine you mend is the ultimate architecture needed for resilience of the human body. As you restore resilience to our bodies, leadership is about restoring resilience to organisations. Perhaps today this shared metaphor will remind us that the spine is both a medical miracle and a corporate necessity for self-belief."
While sharing this personal anecdote, the industrialist recalled the time he took the big step of coming to Mumbai. "I bought a second-class train ticket and left for Mumbai with no degree, no job, and no backup except a burning desire to define my own path. If you want something from your heart, then the whole universe becomes interested in introducing it to you," he narrated.
The truth of entrepreneurship, for Adani, is not a grand vision but the spark of conviction.
His first gig in Mumbai was to "sort and polish diamonds", which according to the businessman, taught him values like patience, precision, and perseverance.
Adani encouraged budding entrepreneurs by saying that in times when the future is uncertain, all that is required is the courage to act, dream alone and walk alone on your path before anyone else joins it.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.