'Healing With Humanity...': Gautam Adani On Why Munna Bhai MBBS Is Among His Favourite Films

While sharing this personal anecdote, the industrialist recalled the time he took the big step of coming to Mumbai. "I bought a second-class train ticket and left for Mumbai with no degree, no job, and no backup except a burning desire to define my own path. If you want something from your heart, then the whole universe becomes interested in introducing it to you," he narrated.

The truth of entrepreneurship, for Adani, is not a grand vision but the spark of conviction.

His first gig in Mumbai was to "sort and polish diamonds", which according to the businessman, taught him values like patience, precision, and perseverance.

Adani encouraged budding entrepreneurs by saying that in times when the future is uncertain, all that is required is the courage to act, dream alone and walk alone on your path before anyone else joins it.