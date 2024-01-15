HDFC Life Q3 Results Review: Analysts Trim Key Estimate On Slower Growth

Most analysts have cut the value of new business estimates and lowered target price targets for HDFC Life Insurance Co., citing slower growth.

The private insurer's net profit rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 368 crore but fell 3% sequentially in the quarter ended December, according to the exchange filing. HDFC Life's revenue was up 36% in the quarter, with net premiums rising 6% over the previous year.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—fell 2% to Rs 856 crore in Q3. The VNB margin fell to 26.83% as against 26.84% in Q3 last year.

Expansion to Tier 2 and Tier 3 is expected to support annualised premium equivalent growth over the next two years, according to CLSA but it has reiterated caution on long-term margins.

Most brokerages have said that the final regulation on changes in surrender charges is an overhang.

Shares of the company were trading 1.15% lower at Rs 630.20 apiece in the pre-open indicative price at 9 a.m., compared with a 0.61% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy', and seven suggest a ‘hold’ according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17.2%.