HDFC Bank UPI Services To Be Down On These Dates In November; Check Details Here
UPI services of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank will experience some downtime for two days in November. The bank in a notification has announced that its UPI services will remain unavailable for a total of five hours on Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. The UPI services will remain unavailable due to maintenance services work at HDFC Bank.
Here is everything you need to know about the UPI service downtime of HDFC Bank.
When Will HDFC Bank UPI Services Be Unavailable?
In an alert to users, HDFC Bank said that its UPI services will be unavailable for certain hours on Nov. 5 and Nov. 23.
On Nov. 5, the UPI services will be unavailable between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. (2 hours). On Nov. 23, the downtime will be between 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., with a total duration of three hours.
HDFC Bank UPI Downtime: Services Affected
HDFC Bank in its notification said that all financial and non-financial UPI transactions on the lender’s current and savings account as well as on the RuPay Credit Card will remain unavailable.
All financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, GPay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using HDFC Bank UPI handle will also not be available.
"It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank," the lender said in its alert to users.
Why Will HDFC Bank UPI Service Be Unavailable?
HDFC Bank said that its UPI services will be affected on Nov. 5 and Nov. 23 due to scheduled maintenance work to increase users’ banking experience.
"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the efficiency of our services. Thank you for your continued trust in our services," it said.
For more information, HDFC Bank account holders are advised to contact the bank.
What Is UPI?
UPI or Unified Payments Interface is a smartphone-enabled fund transfer system, allowing users to send and receive money using a unique ID. Debit transactions using UPI are secured with a four or six-digit PIN.