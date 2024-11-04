HDFC Bank UPI Services To Be Down On These Dates In November; Check Details Here

UPI services of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank will experience some downtime for two days in November. The bank in a notification has announced that its UPI services will remain unavailable for a total of five hours on Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. The UPI services will remain unavailable due to maintenance services work at HDFC Bank.

