HDFC Bank UPI, ATM, Net Banking To Be Down On September 13

HDFC Bank on Friday informed its patrons about a scheduled maintenance from 12:30 am to 7:30 am on Saturday.

This initiative is a part of their commitment to providing customers with a superior banking experience, enhanced performance, increased scalability, and improved reliability.

In a statement, the bank said that the transactions done before 10 pm on Sept 12, 2025, will be processed with the same date as the value date, while the transactions done after 10:00 pm on Sept 12 will be processed with September 13 as the value date.