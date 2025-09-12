Business NewsBusinessHDFC Bank UPI, ATM, Net Banking To Be Down On September 13
HDFC Bank UPI, ATM, Net Banking To Be Down On September 13

All net banking and mobile banking services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.

12 Sep 2025, 10:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
HDFC bank
HDFC Bank (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

HDFC Bank on Friday informed its patrons about a scheduled maintenance from 12:30 am to 7:30 am on Saturday.

This initiative is a part of their commitment to providing customers with a superior banking experience, enhanced performance, increased scalability, and improved reliability.

In a statement, the bank said that the transactions done before 10 pm on Sept 12, 2025, will be processed with the same date as the value date, while the transactions done after 10:00 pm on Sept 12 will be processed with September 13 as the value date.

What Will Be Down?

UPI Services

For HDFC Bank Account holders, the following UPI services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am. Customers will not be able to:

  • Send and receive money

  • Merchant payment (QR or online)

  • Balance enquiry

  • Set or change pin

ATM Services

The following services will be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am with restricted limits

  • Cash withdrawal (with restricted limits mentioned below for HDFC Bank Debit cards)

  • Balance enquiry

  • Cheque book/statement request

  • Set pin/change pin

  • Mobile number update

  • SMS registration

The following services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.

  • Cash deposit

  • Fund transfer

  • Mini statement

  • Enquiry/Billpay services

  • Cardless cash withdrawal

Netbanking, Mobile Banking

All net banking and mobile banking services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am. Deposits-related services will not be available from 10:00 pm on September 12, to 07:30 am on September 13.

Debit Cards

The following services will be available with restricted limits* from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.

  • Online transactions

  • PoS transactions

  • Cash withdrawal at ATM

Following enquiry and non-financial transactions will be available without any impact:

  • Balance enquiry on ATM

  • Set or change pin

  • Block or hotlist card

NEFT- RTGS Outward: Payout via NEFT/RTGS will not be available between 12:30 am to 7:30 am during the scheduled system maintenance

NEFT- RTGS Inward: Credits Received will be processed with a delay post-completion of the scheduled system maintenance

RuPay UPI Credit Card

Scanand pay and online payment through Mobikwik & Shriram Pay will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am during the scheduled system maintenance.

Credit Cards To Be Available

All Credit Card services and transactions will continue to work with no impact during the scheduled system maintenance

  • Online transactions

  • PoS transactions

  • Balance enquiry

  • Set/change pin

  • Block/hotlist card

  • Payment only through BBPS (Non HDFC bank A/c's)

