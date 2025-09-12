HDFC Bank UPI, ATM, Net Banking To Be Down On September 13
All net banking and mobile banking services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.
HDFC Bank on Friday informed its patrons about a scheduled maintenance from 12:30 am to 7:30 am on Saturday.
This initiative is a part of their commitment to providing customers with a superior banking experience, enhanced performance, increased scalability, and improved reliability.
In a statement, the bank said that the transactions done before 10 pm on Sept 12, 2025, will be processed with the same date as the value date, while the transactions done after 10:00 pm on Sept 12 will be processed with September 13 as the value date.
What Will Be Down?
UPI Services
For HDFC Bank Account holders, the following UPI services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am. Customers will not be able to:
Send and receive money
Merchant payment (QR or online)
Balance enquiry
Set or change pin
ATM Services
The following services will be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am with restricted limits
Cash withdrawal (with restricted limits mentioned below for HDFC Bank Debit cards)
Balance enquiry
Cheque book/statement request
Set pin/change pin
Mobile number update
SMS registration
The following services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.
Cash deposit
Fund transfer
Mini statement
Enquiry/Billpay services
Cardless cash withdrawal
Netbanking, Mobile Banking
All net banking and mobile banking services will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am. Deposits-related services will not be available from 10:00 pm on September 12, to 07:30 am on September 13.
Debit Cards
The following services will be available with restricted limits* from 12:30 am to 7:30 am.
Online transactions
PoS transactions
Cash withdrawal at ATM
Following enquiry and non-financial transactions will be available without any impact:
Balance enquiry on ATM
Set or change pin
Block or hotlist card
NEFT- RTGS Outward: Payout via NEFT/RTGS will not be available between 12:30 am to 7:30 am during the scheduled system maintenance
NEFT- RTGS Inward: Credits Received will be processed with a delay post-completion of the scheduled system maintenance
RuPay UPI Credit Card
Scanand pay and online payment through Mobikwik & Shriram Pay will not be available from 12:30 am to 7:30 am during the scheduled system maintenance.
Credit Cards To Be Available
All Credit Card services and transactions will continue to work with no impact during the scheduled system maintenance
Online transactions
PoS transactions
Balance enquiry
Set/change pin
Block/hotlist card
Payment only through BBPS (Non HDFC bank A/c's)