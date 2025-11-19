HDFC Bank Tops Kantar List Of Most Valuable Indian Brands, Nine Tata Group Entities Feature

HDFC Bank has claimed the title of India's Most Valuable Brand, surpassing last year's leader, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in the new Kantar BrandZ 2025 Most Valuable Indian Brands Top 100 list. While the financial services giant captured the top spot, the report’s inaugural Top 100 list underscores the immense scale and diversity of the Tata Group, which secured an unprecedented nine positions on the rankings.

The total value of the Top 100 Indian brands reached $523.510 million, marking a 6% growth year-on-year. This milestone report arrives as India solidifies its position as the world's fourth-largest economy.

However, the Tata Groups' performance underscores the conglomerate's expansive reach and deepening consumer connection across multiple sectors, ranging from technology to fashion and hospitality.

The nine Tata brands featured are - TCS (2nd), Tanishq (15th), Westside (38th), Taj (43rd), CaratLane (44th), Zudio (52nd), Tata Motors (77th), Tata Elxsi (92nd), and Tata Tea (94th).