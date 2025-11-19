HDFC Bank Tops Kantar List Of Most Valuable Indian Brands, Nine Tata Group Entities Feature
The total value of the Top 100 Indian brands reached $523.510 million, marking a 6% growth Y-o-Y. This milestone report arrives as India solidifies its position as the world's fourth-largest economy.
HDFC Bank has claimed the title of India's Most Valuable Brand, surpassing last year's leader, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in the new Kantar BrandZ 2025 Most Valuable Indian Brands Top 100 list. While the financial services giant captured the top spot, the report’s inaugural Top 100 list underscores the immense scale and diversity of the Tata Group, which secured an unprecedented nine positions on the rankings.
However, the Tata Groups' performance underscores the conglomerate's expansive reach and deepening consumer connection across multiple sectors, ranging from technology to fashion and hospitality.
The nine Tata brands featured are - TCS (2nd), Tanishq (15th), Westside (38th), Taj (43rd), CaratLane (44th), Zudio (52nd), Tata Motors (77th), Tata Elxsi (92nd), and Tata Tea (94th).
After HDFC Bank, and TCS, Airtel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, Jio, HCL Tech, and LIC make the top 10 list.
Companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Pains, Reliance Retail, Flipkart, Tanishq are among the companies that follow with Maruti Suzuki, DMart, Britannia, VI, and Axis Bank making up the top 20 list.
The list also spotlights names like Zomato, Mahindra, Make My Trip, Indigo, Hyundai, and Swiggy. This is the metric that measured the change in brand value, compared to the previous year.
Bangur Cement, Persistent Systems, Coforge, Ambuja Cement and Paytm are honourable mentions as newcomers and re-entrants in the list.
Kantar BrandZ 2025 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report confirms that while the financial sector remains a powerhouse, the influence of Indian conglomerates with diverse portfolios, particularly those focused on technology and lifestyle retail is also rising.