HDFC Bank Targets Earnings Per Share Over Loan Growth, Say Brokerages

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s management clearly guided that earnings per share growth will be prioritised over loan growth, according to Bernstein Research.

"The fresh deposits will be first utilised to replace the maturing high cost borrowings of erstwhile HDFC Ltd., with the balance then used to fund incremental growth opportunities," the research firm said in a Feb. 19 note.

"While the resultant loan growth can hence be 'a tad lower', the replacement of high-cost liabilities will boost margins/profitability," the note said.