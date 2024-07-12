"HDFC Bank Ltd. has announced a scheduled downtime as it is conducting a system upgrade on Saturday, July 13, from 3 am to 4:30 pm. The bank said it was upgrading its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new platform in a bid to enhance the banking experience for customers through improved speed, expansion of capacity for high traffic and boosting overall reliability..The bank has advised customers to plan their banking activities accordingly, as some services will be temporarily unavailable during this 13 and a half hour period..*As per limits set for each card variant**IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank A/c to A/c online transfer or Branch transfer#Available for card usage. Card repayment via UPI and NetBanking not available, repayment via debit card available with restricted limits. Plan and make credit card repayments in advance, on or before July 12 (if the outstanding bill due date is July 12,13)@Available for card usage. Loading via UPI and NetBanking not available, Loading via debit card available with restricted limits.UPIHDFC Bank account holders can continue to use the following UPI services from 3:45 am to 9:30 am and 12:45 pm onwards:Send and receive moneyMerchant payment (QR or online)Balance enquirySet or change pinThe following UPI services will not be available from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.Send and receive moneyMerchant payment (QR or online)Balance enquirySet or change pinRuPay UPI Credit CardThe following services will continue to be available: Scan and Pay and online payments will be available through all bank and third-party apps which allow RuPay Credit Card linking (except Mobikwik & ShriramPay for limited period).Scan and Pay and online payments through Mobikwik and Shriram Pay will not be available from 3:00 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm during the system upgrade..Debit CardThe following services will be available from 3:00 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 AM to 12:45 pm with restricted limits*Cash withdrawal (with restricted limits mentioned below)Balance enquiryCheque book/statement requestSet pin/change pinMobile number updateSMS registrationExcept during the time mentioned above, all transactions will work in online normal mode (with full limit associated to the card and available balance in account)Debit Card Restricted Limits - Cash withdrawal/PoS/ Online limitPlatinum Debit Card: up to Rs 20,000Millennia Debit Card: up to Rs 20,000Times Points Debit Card: up to Rs 10,000RuPay Platinum Debit Card: up to Rs 10,000Rewards Debit Card: up to Rs 10,000MoneyBack Debit Card: up to Rs 10,000The restricted limit is a combined limit for ATM cash withdrawal, PoS, online, contactless, standing instruction transactions. Other card variants may carry lower limit.The following services will not be available from 3:00 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.Cash depositFund transferMini statementEnquiry/Billpay servicesCardless cash withdrawal.Net BankingThe following services will be available during the system upgrade:Demat, Cards and Loans: Only view servicesMutual Funds: Redemptions, Switch, View & Enquiry services, WealthFy reports, Risk profile and manage systematic sectionBill Payments: New billers can be added and existing billers can be viewedAll NetBanking and MobileBanking services will not be available from 3:00 am to 4:30 pm except for a few services mentioned in the available services column above..IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) – Instant fund transfer: Outward (Pay) and Inward (Receive) fund transfer will not be available from 3:00 am to 4:30 pm during the system upgrade.Payout via NEFT/RTGS will not be available between 3:00 am to 4:30 pm during the system upgrade.Credits Received will be processed with a delay post-completion of the system upgrade..Debit Card: The following services will be available with restricted limits between 3:00 am to 3:45 am and 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.Online transactionsPoS transactionsCash withdrawal at ATMFollowing enquiry and non-financial transactions will be available without any impact:Balance enquiry on ATMSet or change pinBlock or hotlist cardThe restricted limit is a combined limit for ATM Cash Withdrawal, PoS, Online, Contactless, Standing Instruction Transactions. Credit Card: All Credit Card services and transactions will continue to work with no impact during the system upgrade..These services will not be available from 3:00 am to 4:30 pm:Standing Instructions for ECS, NACH, UPI and NetBanking.All Services under e-Mandate.Services under WhatsApp ChatBanking such as accounts, deposit and cheque services and profile related transactions.ForexPlus Card: Loading the card via HDFC Bank NetBanking. INR Prepaid Card: Loading of the card via HDFC Bank NetBanking and Loading of Corporate Prepaid Cards via NEFT/ e-CMS.Standing Instructions - New Registration.SETU.Dukandar OD.FINAGG.Lead Insta (Parivartan).DIAL – Digital Auto Loan.MyBusiness Digital Banking (BizXpress).Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).Smart Saathi (Digital Distrubution Platform-DDP).Consumer Durable (CD) Loan Un-Assisted Journey.Consumer Durable (CD) Loan In-Store Journey.Alternate Banking Channel Partners (ABCP).Phone Banking IVR..HDFC Bank Customers Set To Face Nearly 14-Hour Downtime On July 13 For System Upgrade"