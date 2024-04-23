HDFC Bank Says 'Netbanking Services Are Back' Hours After Customers Raised Concerns
HDFC Bank had requested its customers to use alternative payment methods such as MobileBanking and Payzapp.
NetBanking services of HDFC Bank Ltd. were restored after being down for more than 18 hours. The bank posted an update on X on Tuesday to inform customers that the services are back.
On Monday, many HDFC Bank customers were unable to use their NetBanking services. Many of them took to social media platforms to express their displeasure.
The bank responded to the customers' queries and mentioned they are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Taking to X, the bank wrote, "A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking. We're actively working to resolve this at the earliest. Meanwhile, please use MobileBanking, Payzapp, MyCards or Chat Banking via Whatsapp on 7070022222 for transactions. We regret the inconvenience."
The bank also confirmed that only their NetBanking services were affected and provided alternate options like MobileBanking, Payzapp, MyCards and Chat Banking to customers who were looking to make important transactions.
HDFC Bank Q4 Results
On Saturday, April 20, HDFC Bank reported their quarterly results for the January-March quarter. The bank saw its net profit rise 0.84% sequentially on lower core income growth and higher provisions. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,512 crore, compared to Rs 16,372 crore.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 17,593 crore for the quarter. Year-on-year numbers were not comparable as the bank concluded its mega-merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. on July 1, 2023.
Net interest income was up 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 29,077 crore. Other income was up 63% at Rs 18,166 crore.