HDFC Bank Q2 Business Updates: Deposits Rise 12%; Gross Advances Up Nearly 10%

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s total advances have grown 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 27.69 lakh crore in the quarter ending in September for the fiscal year 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The private lender's period-end deposits increased by 12.1% to Rs 28.01 lakh crore year-on-year during the second quarter of FY26, while HDFC Bank's current account-savings account deposits rose 7.4% to Rs 9.49 lakh crore, the business update said.

In the year-ago period the bank had reported Rs 25.19 lakh crore as the total advances, while period-end deposits stood at Rs 25 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, the private lender had posted gross advances of 26.53 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, whereas period-end deposits stood at Rs 27.64 lakh crore.

CASA deposits were Rs 9.3 lakh crore for the April-June period and Rs 8.83 lakh crore for the year-ago period.

"The results of the Bank as of September 30, 2025, will be subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors of the Bank," the filing stated.