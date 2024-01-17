HDFC Bank Falls Over 9%: Here's What Went Wrong

The benchmark indices plunged over 2% on Wednesday, mainly due to panic selling in the index heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Sensex saw a significant decline of 2.25%, marking its most substantial fall since Aug. 30, 2022. The Nifty also witnessed a 2.15% decline, representing its most significant drop since Jan. 27 this year.

Shares of the private lender bank tanked nearly 9%, whipping off Rs 92,984 crore from investor wealth—the most since March 23, 2020—after its third quarter net interest margin missed analysts' estimates.