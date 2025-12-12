HDFC Bank Elevates Anil Bhavnani, Ravi SSN, Sameer Ratolikar As Group Heads
Strengthening its leadership team, HDFC Bank's Board has approved Group Head appointments, effective December 1, based on the nomination and remuneration committee's recommendations.
HDFC Bank Board has approved the elevation of three employees with effect from Dec.1 based on the recommendation of the governance, nomination and remuneration committee.
The newly appointed group heads are Anil Bhavnani – Group Head - Transportation and Infrastructure Finance Group, Ravi SSN – Group Head - Large Local Corporates and PSU, and Sameer Ratolikar – Group Head - Chief Information Security Officer, according to the company's exchange filing.
Anil Bhavnani, a banking veteran with over 30 years of experience, takes charge of the Transportation and Infrastructure Finance Group. Known for his cross-segment expertise encompassing retail, SME, and corporate assets and liabilities, Bhavnani has been a versatile leader within the bank since joining in 2003.
His journey includes key roles in retail assets, wholesale banking, retail branch banking, and commercial and rural banking. In 2024, he took over the role of Head of Transportation and Infrastructure Finance Group
Ravi SSN, a veteran corporate banker with the bank since 2010, is now the group head for large local corporates and PSUs. Ravi is credited for his strong credit skills, strategic insight, and instrumental role in substantially growing the core income of the corporate banking business.
Since taking over the PSU business vertical in 2023, he has successfully built a long-term, sustainable business model by leveraging transactional banking (cash, trade, and forex), positioning the bank as a major transaction banker for several PSUs.
Sameer Ratolikar has been elevated to Group Head - Chief Information Security Officer. A subject matter expert and strategic thinker, Ratolikar is responsible for designing and executing the bank's information security strategy, ensuring alignment with regulatory expectations.
He has been pivotal in fostering a cyber-aware culture, delivering an impeccable network defence system, and driving the bank's digital security transformation. His leadership has resulted in robust fraud analytics and a highly motivated team of over 130 core cybersecurity professionals, maintaining the bank's leadership in cyber defence and governance.