HDFC Bank Elevates Anil Bhavnani, Ravi SSN, Sameer Ratolikar As Group Heads

HDFC Bank Board has approved the elevation of three employees with effect from Dec.1 based on the recommendation of the governance, nomination and remuneration committee.

The newly appointed group heads are Anil Bhavnani – Group Head - Transportation and Infrastructure Finance Group, Ravi SSN – Group Head - Large Local Corporates and PSU, and Sameer Ratolikar – Group Head - Chief Information Security Officer, according to the company's exchange filing.