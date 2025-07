HDFC Bank CEO Moves SC For Urgent Hearing To Quash Lilavati Hospital FIR

After a back and forth of legal developments, HDFC Bank Ltd.’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent hearing to quash an FIR filed against him by Trustees of Mumbai’s Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The Supreme Court, responding swiftly, has agreed to hear the matter on Friday, after the Bombay High Court earlier this week refused to expedite the case, stating there was ‘no urgency’ and listing the next hearing for July 14.

On Thursday, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing HDFC Bank, made an impassioned plea before Justice MM Sundresh’s bench, arguing that the FIR registered by Lilavati Hospital’s trustees is "baseless" and amounts to "arm twisting".

According to Rohatgi, the dispute stems from HDFC Bank’s efforts to recover dues from the hospital trust, which allegedly prompted the trust to file the FIR in retaliation.