HDFC Bank CEO Moves SC For Urgent Hearing To Quash Lilavati Hospital FIR

“This is a clear case of pressure tactics. Three benches of the Bombay High Court have not been able to hear the matter, and the next date is almost two weeks away. We seek urgent intervention,” Rohatgi told the Supreme Court.

The FIR in question accuses Jagdishan of fraud, a charge he vehemently denies. The controversy has drawn attention to the ongoing financial tussle between one of India’s largest private banks and the renowned Mumbai hospital trust.

With the Supreme Court now set to hear the application on Friday, all eyes are on whether Jagdishan will secure interim protection and relief from the criminal proceedings initiated by the hospital trustees.

This has come as the Bombay High Court on Monday declined to fast-track Jagdishan’s plea for quashing the FIR, maintaining there was no urgency. The matter was then listed for July 14.

HDFC Bank has previously claimed that the FIR was frivolous and filed only to defeat legal proceedings the bank has entered to recover loans from the Mehta family, who owned Beautiful Diamonds.

In May, Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust filed an FIR to the Mumbai police, alleging that Jagdishan took a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore to harass family members of one of the trust's members.

The FIR was directed by the Bombay Magistrate after the trust sought judicial intervention.

The case was heard by a division bench of Justice Rajesh S Patil and Justice AS Gadkari, according to details available on the high court's website.