HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar Earns $10.85 Million In FY25; More Than TCS, Infosys Heads

"Under C. Vijayakumar's leadership, HCLTech's market capitalisation has increased from Rs 1,15,000 crore on March 31, 2016, to Rs 4,32,000 crore on March 31, 2025, reflecting a growth of 3.8 times since FY16. Over the same period, the market capitalisation of the other four leading Indian listed IT services firms among the top five has grown by approximately 2.5 times," the company said.