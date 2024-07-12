"HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced its first interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for fiscal 2025. The company announced the distribution of Rs 3,256 crore to shareholders in the first quarter of this year.The board has fixed July 23 as the record date for the dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The dividend will be paid on Aug. 1.In comparison, HCLTech issued an interim dividend of Rs 18 on May 7. In January, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 12.The tech giant reported a 6.6% increase in its net profit on a sequential basis for the first quarter of this financial year. The firm reported a bottom line of Rs 4,259 crore in the quarter-ended June as compared with Rs 3,995 crore during the previous quarter. That compares with the Rs 28,028 crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.The revenue fell 1.6% to 28,057 crore in the first quarter, in comparison to Rs 28,499 crore over the same period last year.Shares of HCLTech closed 3.19% higher at Rs 1,560.2 apiece, as compared to a 0.77% advance in the NSE Nifty 50..HCL Technologies Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, Beats Estimates"