HCLTech Announces Alliance With Google Cloud To Scale Gemini To Global Cos

HCLTech Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said, "This collaboration will bring to market HCLTech's innovative GenAI solutions using Google's most capable and scalable Gemini models. We believe this helps us to bring even more value to global enterprises through HCLTech's differentiated portfolio." Gemini for Google Cloud can enhance many areas of enterprise work, such as helping developers build applications more quickly and improving how financial analysts report on their businesses, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said.