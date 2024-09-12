HCLTech Acquires 100% Of French Software Company Zeena SAS

HCL Technologies Ltd. said on Thursday that it completed its acquisition of Zeenea SAS, a software company based in Paris, France, on 12 September 2024. The acquisition valued Zeenea at 23.9 million euros, according to a stock exchange notification.

HCLTech had announced its intention to acquire Zeenea on 9 August 2024. Zeenea specialises in data catalog and governance solutions. HCL plans to use this acquisition to strengthen its Data & Analytics business, Actian.

HCLTech said that Zeenea’s platform offers metadata management, data cataloging, lineage, and governance capabilities. The company’s technology aims to help organisations access and understand their data, offering a comprehensive view of their assets.

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. rose 0.95% to Rs 1,807.60 on the NSE, while the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 1.89%.