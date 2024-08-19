Delhi High Court Directs SEBI, RBI To Speed Up Probe Into Axis Bank's Max Life Transactions

The Delhi High Court has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India to expedite their investigation into allegations of fraudulent gains by Axis Bank Ltd. and its affiliates through transactions involving Max Life Insurance shares.

The directive, dated Aug. 12, comes in the wake of claims by former Union minister Subramanian Swamy, who alleged that Axis Bank unjustly profited approximately Rs. 5,100 crore from these transactions.

In an affidavit dated March 13, Swamy highlighted that the SEBI chairperson previously served as a director at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. from February 2015 to April 2017. He argued that this past affiliation might have contributed to a delay in SEBI’s investigation into the alleged misconduct.

The court noted that, despite this personal allegation against the SEBI chairperson, she had not been named as a respondent in the petition. The court emphasised that past professional connections should not affect SEBI's regulatory duties and that if a market regulator's final decision is influenced by this connection, it could be challenged later.