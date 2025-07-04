BusinessHazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs 913-Crore Solar Power Project Contract From Apollo Green
ADVERTISEMENT

Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs 913-Crore Solar Power Project Contract From Apollo Green

The contract will involve the firm engaging in engineering, procurement and construction of a grid-connected solar PV power project.

04 Jul 2025, 05:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The deadline for the project's execution is March 2026, Hazoor Multi Projects said in an exchange filing. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The deadline for the project's execution is March 2026, Hazoor Multi Projects said in an exchange filing. (Photo: Envato)

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. bagged a contract worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy Ltd. for a solar power project, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The contract will involve the firm engaging in engineering, procurement and construction of a grid-connected solar PV power project. This project will be situated in Gujarat State Electricity Corp.'s Renewable Energy Solar Park In Khavda.

The project will be of 200 MW and Hazoor Multi Projects will also engage in the design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning aspects.

The deadline for execution is March 2026.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects closed 1.28% higher at Rs 39.67 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.1% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 16.05% in the last 12 months and fell 23.39% on a year-to-date basis.

ALSO READ

Tata Power's Rooftop Solar Installations Jump Five-Fold In June Quarter
Opinion
Tata Power's Rooftop Solar Installations Jump Five-Fold In June Quarter
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT