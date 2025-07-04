Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs 913-Crore Solar Power Project Contract From Apollo Green

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. bagged a contract worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy Ltd. for a solar power project, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The contract will involve the firm engaging in engineering, procurement and construction of a grid-connected solar PV power project. This project will be situated in Gujarat State Electricity Corp.'s Renewable Energy Solar Park In Khavda.

The project will be of 200 MW and Hazoor Multi Projects will also engage in the design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning aspects.

The deadline for execution is March 2026.