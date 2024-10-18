Havells India Expects Margins To Normalise By March After Q2 Decline, Says Chairman Anil Rai Gupta

Havells India Ltd. expects its margins to normalise by the fourth quarter of the current financial year after a 130 basis points drop year-on-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a growth in net profit and revenue.

Anil Rai Gupta, chairman and managing director of Havells India, said the contraction in margins could have happened because of a 50% increase in ad-spends. Additionally, a fluctuation in commodity prices also affected the company’s margins in the domestic wire business. Gupta projected that margins were likely to normalise in the upcoming quarters.

“We are quite satisfied with the overall growth performance in all the segments, including Lloyd. The positive aspect is that the core business of Havells is also faring well," Gupta told NDTV Profit.

In this particular quarter, expenses for advertising went up. This is also because of the early Diwali season and advancing of the expenses on advertising, according to him. "We see an overall 50% jump in ad-spends in the quarter. There was a sharp fluctuation in commodity prices which affected margins in the domestic wire business. But, that is a one-off, and we should be expecting normalised margins,” Gupta said.