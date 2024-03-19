Hatti Kaapi Vs Starbucks? Piyush Goyal Bats For Indian Filter Coffee

The Union government will ensure that India's filter coffee goes out to the world and gives international giants like Starbucks Coffee Co. a run for its money, minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The minister for commerce and industry tried Bengaluru's Hatti Kaapi and gave his opinion on it while speaking to NDTV Profit at the Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi on Monday.

"This is India's very own filter coffee, which will take India to the world in terms of branded coffee," Goyal said. "We'll make sure we give Starbucks a run for their money also."

Describing himself as a big fan of filter coffee, Goyal said that the government would make sure that this reaches the entire world. "I wish this company all the very best. I had seen it when I had gone to Bengaluru for the World Coffee Conference and ever since, I've been seeing that trajectory of growth," he said, while sipping on Hatti Kaapi's filter coffee.

Founded in 2009, Hatti Kaapi is a homegrown coffee outlet out of Bengaluru, serving traditional filter coffee along with light foods. It has since grown to over 110 outlets, with its products and beans being shipped worldwide.