Haryana GST Authority Upholds Rs 139-Crore Tax Demand Against Maruti Suzuki

A Haryana GST Appeals Authority has upheld a tax demand of Rs 139.3 crore against Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., which operates two plants in the state.

“The Commissioner (Appeals) has passed an order for the period of July 2017 to August 2022, upholding the demand of Rs 1,393 million, in a matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services,” India’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki claimed to have paid the tax amount before the issuance of show cause notice dated Sept. 28, 2023. Now, it will file an appeal against the appellate order before the tribunal.

The order will have no major impact on the financial, operational or other activities of the company, the filing added.

On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki's shares rose 0.35% to Rs 11,963.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.17% lower at 80,081.98 points.