Harsh Mariwala On Work-Life Balance: Why Efficiency, Not Long Hours, Built Marico

Marico Ltd. Chairman Harsh Mariwala has come up with an important suggestion amid the rising debate over work-life balance and work culture in India. In a post on X, the Marico founder outlined that what “matters most is efficiency and focus” rather than long hours at the office.

Mariwala said that work-life balance, not marathon workdays, was the foundation on which he built the fast-moving consumer goods company. In a post on X, he wrote that balance “is not a modern idea” but something he adopted “from the very beginning” of his career.

He looked back at his early years in the organisation, saying, “Even as I was building Marico, I rarely stayed in office beyond six in the evening. The evenings were always for myself.”

Highlighting what he did in the evening, he said, “Sometimes it was squash or golf, sometimes an hour in the gym, sometimes listening to Indian classical music while walking and often spending time with family.”