Harsh Goenka Backs Aviation Sector Amid IndiGo Crisis: ‘Airfares Remain Affordable Despite….’

Goenka's statement came after Indigo, which controls over 60% of India’s domestic aviation market, cancelled thousands of flights because of inadequate pilot roster planning for new rest and duty rules. The disruption left tens of thousands of passengers stranded and grounded several aircraft.

In response, the government intervened by relaxing the new rules temporarily and reassigning IndiGo’s 10% flights to other airlines.

Goenka’s X post has attracted mixed reactions. While some people supported his concerns about the sustainability of airlines, others were not impressed.

“Indigo can reduce its operations, if it is not affordable for them, they cannot mislead passengers, make them suffer. Passenger affordability is irrelevant here,” a user said.

Some users pointed out that planning in advance might help, but emergency flights are mostly costly.

“Rs 5,000 for a taxi ride will carry up to 4 pax. An airline ticket is always per person. Average rates for a flight from Kolkata to any metro averages 8k minimum. For 4 people, it comes to Rs 32,000. I know it's small change for you, but the majority aren't as financially blessed,” a user commented.

Supporting Goenka’s view, a user wrote: “India expects premium service at discount prices - and that mismatch is exactly why the sector keeps cracking.”

“Cheap flights are great, until the ‘real price’ becomes cancellations, chaos and zero accountability. India doesn’t need cheaper aviation, it needs predictable aviation,” another user commented.