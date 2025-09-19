Hariom Pipe To Set Up Rs 3,135 Crore Steel Plant In Maharashtra

The company has recently shifted to producing specialised galvanised products to accelerate sales and improve margins, among other things. It also expects specialised, cold-rolled galvanised products to represent 55% of its total production capacity in this fiscal.

“We have begun producing specialised, cold-rolled, and galvanised coils. This is in addition to regular consumer-orientated galvanised pipes, targeting high-value segments such as engineering, automobile, packaging and electrical industries,” said Hariom Pipe Industries Managing Director, Rupesh Kumar Gupta in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Hariom Pipe Industries is confident of scaling the production capacity of these items, the top executive mentioned.

The reason why the company has shifted its focus to manufacturing galvanised products is because they have shown growth potential even during a softer market environment, the Hariom Pipe Industries MD mentioned.

Value-added products such as machinery components, packing strips, and materials for the fan industry are expected to drive the company’s revenue growth, Gupta stated.