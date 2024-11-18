Hard To Be Positive On Steel Stocks Amid Global Uncertainty, Says Citi India Research Director

While Chopra sees "LME (London Metal Exchange) upside on account of withdrawal", focus goes back on what Trump does, she said.

Citing Citi Research's view two months back, Chopra said she has neutral-to-bullish view on aluminium and is neutral on Zinc. But for commodity stocks, Trump and China's reaction to it is question mark.

"We have been negative on steel space," she said, but noted that in the non ferrous space she likes Vedanta Ltd. for company specific reasons, including restructuring, deleveraging and dividend yield story. Unless there is massive collapse in commodity prices, she continues to remain bullish on the stock.

China stimulus is disappointing, according to Chopra and it is very hard to figure out what is going to change game for steel in China and therefore India.

"India steel equities are 2-2.5 times Chinese valuations," she pointed out, adding that we are not isolated from China exports. "China, Japan, and South Korea are always going to export," she said.