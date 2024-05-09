Happiest Minds' US Subsidiary Set to Acquire Aureus Tech For $8.5 Million

Headquartered in Denver (Colorado), Aureus is a technology solutions provider with a presence in the US, India and Canada. It clocked a turnover of $8.3 million (about Rs 69 crore) in CY2023.

Happiest Minds Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Venkatraman Narayanan said the company looks forward to a great showing in FY25, which will be a mix of strong organic growth, including consolidation play with existing marquee customers like Macmillan Learning and inorganic growth through the acquisition of PureSoftware and now Aureus.