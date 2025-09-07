HAL Working With Indian Army To Fix Issues In Dhruv Helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Sunday said it is working closely with the Indian Army to ascertain the root cause of some glitches in the Dhruv advanced light helicopter.

Clarifying on a Hindustan Times report that said the Army has issued orders for a fleet-wide one-time check to ensure flight safety, HAL said the article presents a one-sided view with misleading commentary.

"One-Time Check (OTC) is a routine maintenance practice issued subsequent to a defect, in this case, of the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS). HAL is working closely with the Indian Army and has deputed expert teams to ascertain the root cause," the company said in a statement.

The TDS transfers engine power to the tail rotor to balance the torque of the main motor and its robustness has a direct bearing on the directional stability of a helicopter.

The HT report said the incident involving the army Dhruv took place on Thursday, following which the Directorate General of Electronics & Mechanical Engineers (Aviation) issued directions for the safety check on priority to all ALH units, including those of the air force and the navy.

Dhruv advanced light helicopters are manufactured by HAL. The chopper has been involved in around 15 accidents during the last five years, putting the spotlight on its safety record, the report said.

"HAL reiterates that maintenance aspects are critical to the continued airworthiness of helicopters and emphasises that all maintenance directives must be followed scrupulously," the HAL statement said.

The company said the ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades, across the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and Civil operators.