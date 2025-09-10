HAL To Soon Build Small Rockets After Tech Transfer Deal With ISRO, Others
After decades of making combat aerial equipment, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will soon manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rockets developed by ISRO. HAL had become the successful bidder for the manufacturing and design technology in June.
The government-owned company signed a technology transfer agreement with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Ltd., and Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday.
The SSLV is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, according to a statement.
How HAL Benefits
The deal grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSLV technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support.
HAL will be responsible for the mass production of SSLV to meet Indian and global demands, the statement said.
Moreover, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU will now have the autonomy to build, own and operate the launch vehicle. This will allow it to have a dedicated space vertical and transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the rapidly expanding small satellite market.
"HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services," said Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil.
He said the company will ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, startups, and the wider industrial ecosystem.