HAL To Soon Build Small Rockets After Tech Transfer Deal With ISRO, Others

After decades of making combat aerial equipment, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will soon manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rockets developed by ISRO. HAL had become the successful bidder for the manufacturing and design technology in June.

The government-owned company signed a technology transfer agreement with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Ltd., and Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday.

The SSLV is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, according to a statement.