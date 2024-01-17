HAL To Showcase Its Hindustan-228 Aircraft, Dhruv Chopper In Wings India 2024 In Hyderabad

An official press release said the upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, a variant of Advanced Light Helicopter, is a 5.5 ton, twin engine helicopter, designed and developed by HAL. The helicopter can be used in disaster management, Search and Rescue (SAR), underslung roles, heli-tourism and VIP ferry. The helicopter has an advanced glass cockpit and avionics. This helicopter would meet the regional connectivity programme of the government, the release added.