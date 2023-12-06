HAL Spending Over Rs 2,000 Crore This Year On Research And Developmnent: Official

India's aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is spending over Rs 2,000 crore this year on research and development in line with its overall approach towards indigenisation of critical avionics and related hardware, a senior official of the state-run entity said on Wednesday.

The HAL will showcase its rich legacy in the design, development and production of a diverse range of avionics systems at an expo in Delhi on Dec. 7 and 8.