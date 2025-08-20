HAL Share Price Gains Over 3% After Centre Clears Rs 62,000 Crore Deal To Buy 97 Tejas MK1A

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., rose over 3% on Wednesday after the Centre cleared deal to buy 97 Tejas MK1A. On Tuesday, the Union government cleared a Rs 62,000-crore deal to buy 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter jets for the Air Force, as per ANI.

According to the ANI report, the final approval for the acquisition will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to produce the aircraft. This will be in addition to the 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets ordered by the government earlier. The first order was worth Rs 48,000 crore.

The defence PSU also marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.