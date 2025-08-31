HAL Likely To Deliver Two Tejas Mark-1A Jets Next Month: Defence Secretary

Two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets are likely to be delivered next month by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Defence Secretary R K Singh has said.

Singh said on Saturday that the government is likely to ink a fresh contract with HAL for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets after the delivery of the two aircraft.

The Indian Air Force had flagged concerns over delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mark 1A jets under a previous contract.