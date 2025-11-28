HAL Chairman DK Sunil Denies Any Problem With Tejas Aircraft; Share Price Rebounds

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil denied any problem with the Tejas Aircraft while he was speaking at World Security Summit, ANI reported. His remarks came a week after a Tejas crashed at Dubai Air show and claimed the life of an Indian Air Force Officer.

Tejas, a light combat, single-seater aircraft, is absolutely safe with the best safety records in the world. "What you saw in Dubai was an unfortunate incident. It will have no impact on the future of Tejas," Sunil said.

The pilot who died was Wing Commander Namansh Syal.