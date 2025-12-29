Haier’s Strong Brand and Value Proposition Make It an Attractive Consumption Play: Warburg Pincus

Haier’s combination of a strong global brand, deep manufacturing capabilities and a compelling price–value proposition makes it a highly attractive play on India’s consumption story, according to Warburg Pincus.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vishal Mahadevia, Head of Asia Private Equity at Warburg Pincus, said the firm sees significant long-term opportunity in Haier as the Indian consumer market remains deeply underpenetrated across key home appliance categories.

“Haier is a terrific opportunity for a number of reasons. One, it operates in a market that is still deeply underpenetrated,” Mahadevia said. “Two, Haier is a very strong brand with a terrific manufacturing culture and a product lineup that delivers real value for the Indian consumer.”

Mahadevia said Warburg Pincus has historically focused on backing companies that offer strong value propositions to Indian consumers — products that balance quality, affordability and scale. “What we’ve always played as an investor is value — products that provide a terrific price–value proposition for the Indian consumer. Haier has that formula right,” he said.