Haier Appliances Expects Up To 30% Growth In Festive Season Post GST Cut

On festive sales, Satish said Navratra will start soon, and sales are expected to go increase with the introduction of new prices. "... across the category, we definitely see at least a minimum, 25 to 30% growth should come during this peak period.'"

To attract customers, Haier India has planned new product launches for the festive season and is investing in a marketing and branding campaign. The company is introducing consumer-friendly EMI schemes and cashback offers.