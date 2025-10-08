'Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Entrepreneur Kehte Hai’: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reimagines SRK’s Iconic Line
Paytm’s founder believes the next big leap in technology and business will be driven by AI, urging Indian entrepreneurs to act decisively and seize the opportunity.
Taking inspiration from Bollywood, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reimagined Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic line from Baazigar to describe the spirit of entrepreneurship. "Jeet kar haarne wale ko, aur haar kar jeetne wale ko entrepreneur kehte hai," Sharma quipped, adding, "Jiski koi na le sake, woh entrepreneur."
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai during a fireside chat with Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar on Tuesday, Sharma reflected on his entrepreneurial journey — from a small-town student who struggled through English lectures to building one of India’s biggest fintech firms. "I struggled with English lectures as a Hindi-medium student and faced many setbacks. But every challenge shaped the builder in me," he recalled.
Sharma used the platform not only to share his story but to issue a clarion call for India’s tech community — embrace artificial intelligence or risk being left behind. "In 2025, if you’re not working with AI, you’re far behind. For us, AI isn’t just a buzzword—it’s at the core of how we’re building the future," he said. "You aren’t building for the future if you’re not working in AI. We are underestimating the power of AI and the scale of change it will bring."
He also revealed plans to soon announce a new AI-focused brand, reaffirming his commitment to advancing India’s AI ecosystem. "India can lead the world in building AI solutions, the day we believe that, we will truly win" he added.
Sharma’s pivot toward AI comes as Paytm continues to stabilise its core business following regulatory challenges in its payments operations.
"I am uncomfortable with the fact that our country is not playing the AI opportunity at the scale we need to," he said. "India should not give its sovereignty of AI to the foreign world at all. And in my belief, we as a country are capable—and we will build it."
Warning against over-reliance on global tech firms, Sharma noted that India has repeatedly missed earlier technology revolutions.