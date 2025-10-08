'Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Entrepreneur Kehte Hai’: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reimagines SRK’s Iconic Line

Taking inspiration from Bollywood, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reimagined Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic line from Baazigar to describe the spirit of entrepreneurship. "Jeet kar haarne wale ko, aur haar kar jeetne wale ko entrepreneur kehte hai," Sharma quipped, adding, "Jiski koi na le sake, woh entrepreneur."

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai during a fireside chat with Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar on Tuesday, Sharma reflected on his entrepreneurial journey — from a small-town student who struggled through English lectures to building one of India’s biggest fintech firms. "I struggled with English lectures as a Hindi-medium student and faced many setbacks. But every challenge shaped the builder in me," he recalled.

Sharma used the platform not only to share his story but to issue a clarion call for India’s tech community — embrace artificial intelligence or risk being left behind. "In 2025, if you’re not working with AI, you’re far behind. For us, AI isn’t just a buzzword—it’s at the core of how we’re building the future," he said. "You aren’t building for the future if you’re not working in AI. We are underestimating the power of AI and the scale of change it will bring."