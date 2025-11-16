H1-B Visa Tightening Temporary Setback, Cost Advantage To Bring US Around: AP CM Naidu

This is a 'temporary setback', he said. 'Some people will suffer. But, we have to make use of them.' Asked if he was willing to provide opportunities to techies displaced by the new visa rules, Naidu said opportunities will emerge as India embraces the next-gen technology across sectors - from indigenous 4G tech stack to satellites, drones and AI quantum computing. 'We will create opportunities.' Even as US visa scrutiny intensifies, countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and those in Europe and the Middle East are actively seeking skilled engineers in software development, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies.