H1-B Restrictions Impact: Last-Minute Bookings From India To USA Surge, Says MakeMyTrip

There has been an unusual surge in last-minute flight bookings to the United States since Thursday morning, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a $100,000 fee for H1-B visa applicants, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

The trend is 'atypical' for the long-haul segment. "There has been a notable increase in last-minute bookings to the USA since this morning. This increase in bookings for same-day or next-day travel is atypical for a long-haul segment,” said the company's spokesperson.

This comes on the back of Trump's H1-B visa announcement, which initially sent shockwaves among Indian professionals and aspiring workers. Their woes were further compounded by a lot of speculation on social media about what the Trump action could mean for prospective workers.