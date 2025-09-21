H1-B Restrictions Impact: Last-Minute Bookings From India To USA Surge, Says MakeMyTrip
There has been an unusual surge in last-minute flight bookings to the United States since Thursday morning, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a $100,000 fee for H1-B visa applicants, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson told NDTV Profit.
The trend is 'atypical' for the long-haul segment. "There has been a notable increase in last-minute bookings to the USA since this morning. This increase in bookings for same-day or next-day travel is atypical for a long-haul segment,” said the company's spokesperson.
This comes on the back of Trump's H1-B visa announcement, which initially sent shockwaves among Indian professionals and aspiring workers. Their woes were further compounded by a lot of speculation on social media about what the Trump action could mean for prospective workers.
Companies like Microsoft and Meta even asked their employees to return to the United States as soon as possible, fearing that the point of entry could pose a problem for even an existing H1B visa user.
The wave of uncertainty might have eventually led to a spike in last-minute bookings to the United States, as workers looked to rush back to avoid falling under the $100,000 criterion.
Given the current context, the sudden demand does usually translate into higher fares and limited seat availability.
However, earlier in the morning, the Trump administration issued a clarification confirming that the new fee will be charged one time and will only apply to new petitioners.
This means existing H1B visa holders will not be impacted, at least for the time being.
India is the largest source of H1B visa applicants, particularly in the technology sector. Any change in visa regulations has a direct bearing on thousands of young professionals and students.