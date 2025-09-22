H-1B Visa Fee Shock:Temporary Setback Or Turning Point For Indian IT? Former Zensar CEO Weighs In

Former Zensar Technologies Chief Executive and IT industry veteran Ganesh Natarajan believes Indian companies will face the short-term impact of the US government's mandate to charge a one-time fee of $100,000 to new H-1B visa applicants but stressed that resilience in the Indian IT industry will prevail.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Natarajan said, "Close to 60,000 H-1B visas were granted last year. There is a certain amount of concern that companies will have. They will have to figure out how to cope with that situation."

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee, up from the current cost of $2,000 to $5,000.