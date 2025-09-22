Business NewsBusinessH-1B Visa Fee Shock:Temporary Setback Or Turning Point For Indian IT? Former Zensar CEO Weighs In
ADVERTISEMENT

H-1B Visa Fee Shock:Temporary Setback Or Turning Point For Indian IT? Former Zensar CEO Weighs In

With Indians being the largest recipients of H-1B visas, the impact of the move was thought to be big not just on professionals but also on IT companies.

22 Sep 2025, 12:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The former Zensar Tech CEO believes the sharp rise in H-1B visas will force Indian IT services companies to rethink staffing strategies. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The former Zensar Tech CEO believes the sharp rise in H-1B visas will force Indian IT services companies to rethink staffing strategies. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Former Zensar Technologies Chief Executive and IT industry veteran Ganesh Natarajan believes Indian companies will face the short-term impact of the US government's mandate to charge a one-time fee of $100,000 to new H-1B visa applicants but stressed that resilience in the Indian IT industry will prevail.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Natarajan said, "Close to 60,000 H-1B visas were granted last year. There is a certain amount of concern that companies will have. They will have to figure out how to cope with that situation."

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee, up from the current cost of $2,000 to $5,000.

ALSO READ

US Crackdown On H1-B Visa To Fast-Track AI Adoption, Believes Former Tech Mahindra CEO
Opinion
US Crackdown On H1-B Visa To Fast-Track AI Adoption, Believes Former Tech Mahindra CEO
Read More

With Indians being the largest recipients of H-1B visas, the impact of the move was thought to be big not just on professionals but also on IT companies.

This is despite the fact that the White House later clarified that there will only be a one-time fee of $100,000, which will be applicable only for new petitions.

The former Zensar Tech CEO believes the sharp rise in H-1B visas will force Indian IT services companies to rethink staffing strategies, with Global Capability Centres (GCC) emerging as a key solution.

Natarajan ideated that while GCC allows companies to execute projects offshore or nearshore, they require calibration of strategies and approval of clients.

ALSO READ

H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Midcap Indian IT Firms See Little Concern, Reduced Visa Reliance Key
Opinion
H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Midcap Indian IT Firms See Little Concern, Reduced Visa Reliance Key
Read More

Two mitigating opportunities. One is to hire locally or hire people already on H-1B. The second option is GCCs, but it is a rebalancing of the model and needs client approval. It also needs a certain level of rethinking of strategy. But if push comes to shove, companies will make it happen," he said.

Natarajan's statements fall in contrast to former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, who claimed that the fee hike will have no near-term impact and may, in fact, be beneficial for India in the long run.

ALSO READ

US Crackdown On H1-B Visa To Fast-Track AI Adoption, Believes Former Tech Mahindra CEO
Opinion
US Crackdown On H1-B Visa To Fast-Track AI Adoption, Believes Former Tech Mahindra CEO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT