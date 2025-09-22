H-1B Visa Fee Hike: No Cause For Concern? Indian IT Firms See 'No Material Impact'; Reduced Visa Reliance Key

Five companies have so far released exchange filings detailing the potential impact of the steep increase in H-1B visa fees.

Coforge Ltd., for one, has confirmed that the US accounted for 53% of its FY25 revenue but downplayed the impact of the H-1B fees. This is due to a shrinking dependence on fresh H-1B petitions, the company said in an exchange filing.

In FY25, Coforge submitted only 65 petitions, out of which 63 received approval. With a total workforce of 34,000, the company emphasised that its long-term strategy has been to reduce visa reliance.

Persistent Systems Ltd confirmed the new norms won't have any material impact on the company, which is closely monitoring the recent developments.

Mphasis Ltd., on the other hand, acknowledged filing about 130 new H-1B petitions in 2025, with 78 approvals so far.

However, the company said the impact will not be significant because the portion of its US workforce on H-1B visas remains relatively small, the company said in a filing sent to the exchanges.

Mphasis also highlighted its strategy to cut visa dependence and increase local hiring, acquisitions and partnerships, as well as an AI-led business model.

Cyient Ltd. was another company to report a negligible impact of the new H-1B visa fees, citing that in FY25, only six visas were deployed.

“We do not anticipate any material impact on our financials for FY26 and the immediate term,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Finally, Firstsource Solutions Ltd., part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, also confirmed there will be no material impact on the company.

It stressed that the company's talent model is based on local hiring and globally distributed teams.